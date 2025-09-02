💨 Murphy, Dems, still push for wind power

💨 President Trump has cancelled most wind projects

💨 2 NJ projects are in limbo

Even as President Donald Trump seeks to cancel existing and planned offshore wind projects, Gov. Phil Murphy and other Democratic governors continue to push for more wind power.

Murphy joined New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee in issuing a statement demanding the Trump administration "uphold all offshore wind permits already granted and allow these projects to be constructed."

Wind power was, and remains, one of the cornerstones of Murphy's failed Energy Master Plan that seeks to move New Jersey toward 100% renewable energy and away from electricity generated by "dirty" coal and natural gas.

Despite Murphy and Democrats in the legislature throwing billions of dollars at offshore windmill projects, two major developers have cancelled projects off the New Jersey coastline.

Such projects require many federal approvals, and were granted those approvals under President Joe Biden's administration.

Gov. Phil Murphy is demanding the Trump administration allow wind projects to proceed off the coast of New Jersey.

Trump loathes offshore wind projects calling them "ugly" and questioning their negative impact on the environment.

He has ordered his administration to review and cancel federal approvals for such projects and said last week he would not allow any wind projects to move forward "unless there’s a legal situation where somebody committed to it a long time ago."

It's not clear if that vague statement would apply to any of the cancelled New Jersey projects, but Murphy and other democratic governors are hoping so.

They claim cancelling existing wind projects puts jobs, families and the environment at risk.

"Workers, businesses, and communities need certainty, not reversals that would cost tens of thousands of American jobs and critical investment. Sudden reversals would also impact countless other workers and taxpayers on scores of non-energy public projects," the governors' statement reads.

Trump is doubling down on his anti-windmill policies.

In a response to the governors' statement, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, "With the exception of ridiculous, corrupt politician approved ‘Windmills,’ which are killing every State and Country that uses them, Energy prices are falling, ‘big time.’”

The president also claims that wind and solar projects are hurting the energy market and actually driving up prices and has vowed to stop approvals. He also claimed energy prices were coming down "big time."

