Take your sweetie for a free ride on NJ Transit this Valentine’s Day

🚂 NJ Transit offers a free round-trip pass with the purchase of a pass until Feb. 20

🚂 The deal is only available on the NJ Transit mobile app

🚂 The four one-way tickets must be activated on the same day

NJ Transit is looking to give customers “a sweetheart of a deal” just in time for Valentine’s Day.

From now until Feb. 20, NJ Transit will allow customers to receive a free round-trip for a traveling companion with the purchase of a round trip on both trains and buses.

Customers looking to take advantage of this buy-one-get-one-free travel deal can use the promo code “SWEETHEART” in the NJ Transit mobile app to receive their complimentary round-trip.

Only one code can be used per account during the promotion.

All tickets are non-transferable, non-refundable, and app-only, and the deal cannot be combined with other offers.

The four one-way tickets must be activated on the same day.

Tickets will be effective until 2 a.m. on Feb. 21 to accommodate late-night travel on President’s Day.

The tickets are not valid to/from Newark Liberty International Airport station, SEPTA, or Metro North stations.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.