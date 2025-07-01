When the Jersey humidity hits that “feels like 104” mark and the idea of turning on the oven feels like personal betrayal, it’s time to rethink dinner. No one wants to cook.

Honestly, no one even wants to chew in this weather.

But we still have to eat. So here are a few go-to ideas for when you’re sweating through a New Jersey heatwave and can’t bring yourself to boil a single pot of water.

Tomatoes Slicing tomatoes for tomato and mayo sandwich.

1. Jersey tomato sandwiches

This one’s a no-brainer. Slice up a fresh Jersey tomato (you know the ones), sprinkle on a little salt, stack it on toasted bread with mayo, and you’re done. Bonus points if the bread is from a local bakery.

Watermelon and feta salad Combine watermelon and feta cheese for a cool salad.

2. Watermelon + Feta Salad

I know it sounds weird, but don’t knock it till you try it. Just cut up some ice-cold watermelon, crumble on some feta, toss in a few torn mint leaves, and hit it with a squeeze of lime. It’s cold, it’s juicy, it’s salty-sweet magic in a bowl. And of course, no stove, no sweat.

Noodle bowl Serve noodles cold.

3. Cold Noodle Bowls

Cook up some noodles early in the morning before the heat kicks in, then chill them and toss with sesame oil, cucumbers, shredded carrots, scallions, and soy sauce. You can eat it straight from the fridge, like a little DIY takeout.

Tomatoes and mozzarella on a skewer. No need to heat.

4. Caprese Skewers

This is basically a fancy salad on a stick. You stab a cherry tomato, a baby mozzarella ball, and a basil leaf onto a toothpick or skewer, then drizzle with balsamic glaze like you’re on Food Network. People lose their minds over these. Meanwhile, you did all that in 6 minutes while blasting your A/C.

Graham crackers or Oreos can make a no-bake cake.

5. Icebox Cake

This is the “I’m not baking but still bringing dessert” dessert. Layer graham crackers, whipped cream, and berries in a dish, throw it in the fridge, and forget about it. A few hours later, it’s magically cake. People will act like you worked hard. Smile and nod. Never tell them how easy it was.

Rotisserie chicken A cooked chicken is even good cold.

6. Rotisserie Chicken Remix

Grab a store-bought rotisserie chicken and use it a million ways: toss it into a salad, roll it up into a wrap with some hummus and cucumber, or eat it cold with potato salad. Zero heat required.