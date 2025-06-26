A tradition that has been a big part of culture and entertainment here in New Jersey will be taking a hiatus.

The New Jersey State Fair and its massive midway, attractions, food, and fun will not be taking place in 2025 or 2026.

Why is the New Jersey State Fair canceled?

According to State Fair Meadowlands, the New Jersey State Fair will not occur because of the FIFA World Cup in 2025 and 2026.

The Meadowlands will be hosting eight games in 2026, and the all-important final game and they need time to prepare for the global event.

The New Jersey State Fair reports that they employed over 1,000 employees for the two and a half weeks fair. They estimated that over 400,000 people attended and enjoyed over 150 rides and attractions, 50 game vendors and 12 free shows along with more than 100 food vendors to feed the masses.

Over 1,300 people are hypnotized each year at the fair. And you can enjoy 100 pig races each year at the fair.

If you like food they serve over 185,000 zeppoles, 50,000 corn dogs and over 17,000 bags of cotton candy each year at the fair.

History of the New Jersey State Fair

Starting in 1986, using the Meadowlands Stadium parking lot and facilities, they grew the New Jersey State Fair into a large, professionally managed entertainment destination. The summer, the fair, rides, and food all go together. It has also been a showcase for New Jersey’s agricultural farming and small businesses.

The Meadowlands is also near the American Dream, which has now seems to be busier. It is all indoors but they have many great entertainment choices.

We will have to sit tight and wait until 2027 for the fair to reopen, which, according to New Jersey State Fair Meadowlands, will be back bigger and more entertaining than ever. We will see.