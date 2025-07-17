Things got pretty heated on Wednesday’s afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5.

It seemed like a simple question: What does the shape of New Jersey remind you of?

Personally, I’ve always thought that the Garden State looked a bit like a baby chicken.

As a kid, I didn’t know that the NJ Lottery logo was the shape of New Jersey (keep in mind, I’m talking about when I was maybe six years old, I’m a bit wiser now), I thought it was the outline of a chick.

Here’s my poor excuse of an explanation: I’ve detailed where the beak, wing, eye, and feet would be if you were looking at the baby bird from the side.

On the other side of the debate was my co-host, Jeff Deminski, who insists that the silhouette of our great state looks like a seahorse.

I mean, sure, that’s nice for a state that is famous for its beaches and iconic boardwalks, but… I still don’t see it over a baby chick.

What does the shape of New Jersey remind you of?

So we wanted to take calls on what other New Jerseyans think our state shape resembles, we even made a bet. Whoever had more votes in their favor would win a $20 bill from the loser, we were both so (as it turns out, incorrectly) confident in a victory.

Then came the wild card option.

Our coworker, Marissa, happened to be listening and sent the following text:

After I read her opinion on air, Jeff and I were both done for. People calling in overwhelmingly agreed with her that New Jersey resembles a man with a hat.

And I mean overwhelmingly.

Could Jeff and I have been so wrong about the state that we were both born and raised in? It seemed impossible but I can admit defeat when most of those who chimed in voted for NJ looking like a man wearing a hat.

(Okay, fine, I’ll also admit that two people sided with Jeff and *nobody* voted for ‘baby chick’). Ugh.

So I need to know: what do you see when you see the outline of New Jersey?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

