New Jersey retirees are making this much money with side hustles

It’s near impossible to live in the Garden State without a steady income. So how are retirees doing it?

A new study by Market Beat attempted to get to the bottom of that query.

The results of their research is pretty impressive:

By surveying 3,000 respondents and analyzing publicly available data, the study found that retirees with side hustles earn an average of $379 per month. This side hustle income translates to a national economy worth an astonishing $6 billion.

On average, retirees dedicate 10 hours and 24 minutes per week to their side hustles.

When asked what they find most rewarding about these activities, the respondents' top answers were:

💸 The additional income: 34%

💸 The sense of purpose and fulfillment: 29%

💸 The mental stimulation and engagement: 21%

💸 The flexibility and freedom: 10%

💸 The social connections and community: 6%

As for retirees in our neighboring state of New York, they earn about $389 per month. Pennsylvanian side hustlers, however, earn about $369.

As for the Garden State?

Seniors in New Jersey with a side hustle are making an average of $411, equating to a local side hustle economy of $183,293,368.

Not too shabby.

If you’re looking to find a side hustle in New Jersey, the most popular side job is a ride-share driver. This would include driving for Uber, Lyft, etc.

So if you want to make some extra moolah, you should make sure your car is user-ready and set up a ride-share account.

Planning on retiring soon? You’ll want to check out these counties:

