New Jersey retirees are making this much money with side hustles
It’s near impossible to live in the Garden State without a steady income. So how are retirees doing it?
A new study by Market Beat attempted to get to the bottom of that query.
The results of their research is pretty impressive:
By surveying 3,000 respondents and analyzing publicly available data, the study found that retirees with side hustles earn an average of $379 per month. This side hustle income translates to a national economy worth an astonishing $6 billion.
On average, retirees dedicate 10 hours and 24 minutes per week to their side hustles.
When asked what they find most rewarding about these activities, the respondents' top answers were:
💸 The additional income: 34%
💸 The sense of purpose and fulfillment: 29%
💸 The mental stimulation and engagement: 21%
💸 The flexibility and freedom: 10%
💸 The social connections and community: 6%
As for retirees in our neighboring state of New York, they earn about $389 per month. Pennsylvanian side hustlers, however, earn about $369.
As for the Garden State?
Seniors in New Jersey with a side hustle are making an average of $411, equating to a local side hustle economy of $183,293,368.
Not too shabby.
If you’re looking to find a side hustle in New Jersey, the most popular side job is a ride-share driver. This would include driving for Uber, Lyft, etc.
So if you want to make some extra moolah, you should make sure your car is user-ready and set up a ride-share account.
You can read more about that here.
Planning on retiring soon? You’ll want to check out these counties:
