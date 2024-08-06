This is how people are making extra money in New Jersey

Goodness knows with all the taxes, tolls, and gas prices in New Jersey we could all use some extra cash.

In addition to a full time job, many New Jerseyans have picked up a part time job, also known as a “side hustle.”

If you’re looking to make some additional dough, a website called Creative Fabrica has some information you might want to know.

They recently conducted a study to determine with (typically) part time jobs in each state are the most popular “side hustle.”

To do so, they analyzed Google search trends across all 50 states to figure out how residents are making extra money in addition to their full time job.

They defined a “side hustle” as

types of work that are frequently part-time and can be managed in conjunction with another full-time or part-time job. While many of these jobs can also be done full-time, they are the most frequently identified as ‘side hustles’ in popular media.

According to their research, the most popular side hustle in the Garden State is a ride share driver.

This would include driving for Uber, Lyft, etc.

The top Google search for side jobs in NJ was “how much do Uber drivers make?”

So if you want to make a little extra cash, you should clean out your car and set up a ride share account.

For those looking to not only make cash via a side hustle but actually change your full time job, take a look at the jobs that are quickly growing in the Garden State.

