New Jersey residents missing in Israel — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday confirmed that U.S. citizens are among the hostages captured by Hamas in this weekend’s attack on Israel and he condemned the militant group for “sheer evil” for its shocking multipronged attack on Israel launched from the Gaza Strip that has killed hundreds of civilians, including at least 14 American citizens.

Months of pressure, burnout and extra work demands have apparently led to a walkout by pharmacy staff at some Walgreens store locations on Tuesday.

As first reported by CNN, pharmacists, technicians and support staff were planning the action through Wednesday, though the exact locations remained unclear.

Nine towns throughout New Jersey have not done enough to avoid hemorrhaging money when paying out public employees for unused sick leave, according to the Office of the State Comptroller.

Under expanded reform laws in 2010, retiring local public workers for municipalities can collect a one-time lump sum payout for unused sick leave. The cap is $15,000 and the payouts cannot be given to workers if they resign or change jobs.

As New Jersey's controversial black bear hunt enters day two today, hunters have already killed 105 bruins.

The one-day tally nearly eclipses the total number of bears killed by hunters during a six-day hunt in 2022.

According to the New Jersey Department of environmental protection, the highest number of kills came in Sussex (45) and Warren (37) counties.

The reaction to New Jersey 101.5 host Bill Spadea's conversation with former Gov. Chris Christie was one of bitterness and anger.

The calls and comments after the Republican's appearance on Monday voiced disappointment in Spadea for having Christie on for a conversation that seemingly ended several years of animosity between the two.

"If you’re from Jersey, then you know from past experience that he is two-faced," one Facebook commenter said about Christie.

