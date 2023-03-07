The NJ Renaissance Faire has a new location this year

⚔ The NJ Renaissance Faire moves to a bigger location this season

SOUTHAMPTON — Attention lords and ladies! The New Jersey Renaissance Faire is moving to a new location this year!

The festival will be held Saturdays/Sundays, May 20-21, 27-28, and June 3-4 with a Celtic Fest to follow on June 10-11 at the Allen Airstrip, 231 Landing Street in Southampton. This is 20 minutes south of Liberty Lake, the previous faire site.

Schools and homeschoolers are also invited out for a special day on Friday, June 2.

"Adamo Ignis swallowing/breathing fire," Photo credit- Richard Jones

For 13 seasons, the NJ Renaissance Faire has grown from a “start-up faire” to being sold out in 2022. Therefore, the decision was made to move the faire down the road to a new location, for it to continue to grow and flourish.

The new “Shire” is being built on the grounds of Allen Airstrip, just off Routes 206 and 38, on the border of Lumberton and Vincentown.

Performance stages are being built including a 32x32 foot human chess board and joust field.

"Sisters in stockade," Photo credit- Michael Ulrich (his daughters pictured)

“I’ve been traveling the country for the past 25 years, performing and visiting similar size faires that assemble in a matter of weeks,” said TJ Miller, NJ Ren Faire general manager.

He said he booked fan favorites like Jacques ze Whipper, currently at 2.6 million Tik Tok followers, as well as the all-female singing troupe, “Chaste Treasure” who formed at the NJ Faire over a decade ago, and the infamous musical comedy legends, “Righteous Blackguards.”

The faire kicks off each day at 10 a.m. and runs for eight hours of music, comedy, sword fighting, knights, princesses, aerialists, and more. The eclectic merchant village is full of beautifully hand-made artisan crafts, jewelry, themed clothing, artwork, handmade soaps, candles, and other unique trinkets.

"Shelli Buttons, aerialist, juggling fire," Photo credit- Richard Jones

The children’s area, “Nipper’s Nook” is also being created at the new site, while adults can enjoy axe throwing, archery, a maze, and a Meade garden hosted by the South Jersey Celtic Society with local craft beers and wines from Valenzano Winery.

There will be plenty of food options available as well as live entertainment at the Duke’s Feast Tent.

“The New Jersey Ren Faire has been an awesome annual event at Liberty Lake, and because of its success, needs to move to a location where it can run for more weekends and begin to build its own infrastructure,” NJRF producer Andy Pritikin explained.

"Squire school lessons, with a patron and cast member," Photo credit- Kat Lucille

Tickets, season passes, and VIP packages are available here. Single tickets cost $25 for adults, and $10 for children 5-12. Flex passes, weekend passes, and dog tickets are also available.

So, fare thee well, and come join the fun this spring!

