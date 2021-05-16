New Jersey ranks high in tipping its servers

Tipping people in the service and hospitality industry has been around since the end of the civil war. It was speculated that the art of tipping came from the British who left extra money for service rendered. After the civil war the art of tipping spread fairly quickly. The south, after the war, did not want tipping. As a matter of fact they created the "No Tipping Society" as a demonstration against the practice of tipping.

New Jersey has been close to the top state in the country with how much we tip. Americans tip on average 16.4 percent of the check. Believe it or not states like California and New York, which on average have higher income, tip well below the national average. However States like Idaho, Colorado and Delaware tip above the national average. I am proud to say we here in New Jersey on average 19.44 percent which is well above the national average. Only New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts tip more than New Jersey.

New Jersey has many upscale communities but it is also peppered with some tough urban areas that have low income families. New Jersey is a hard working state and its residents understand how tough the service and hospitality industries are and that thought process generates bigger tips. A recent study has shown that there is only a slight difference between men and women when it comes to tipping ,Women tip a little more than men .

With the fierce crush of the hospitality industry ,servers were deeply hurt by the pandemic. As we start to open back up and get back to normal, remember to show some love to your server and throw them and extra buck or two. It will go along way.

