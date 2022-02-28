New Jersey ranks dead last in yet another category (Opinion)

It turns out in a survey of which states have the lowest rates of teens getting a full eight hours of sleep, New Jersey came in last.

The complete data was from 34 states, so in our defense, we could have done better if all of the states were counted.

According to the CDC, the agency that most people used to trust implicitly, says that teens need between eight and 10 hours of sleep. Some of the study and the data pre-dates the pandemic, which had many adverse effects on teens and younger kids. Missing school, being forced to wear masks, and being terrified of an incompetent medical establishment, the government, and the lazy, corrupt media.

A big reason for not getting enough sleep could be the use of electronic devices.

You can see a direct correlation between hours spent on their smartphones and the lack of sufficient sleep among teens and everyone.

A good night's sleep is beneficial for everyone's health, but especially for young people. When the iPhone was introduced in 2007, teens who spent three hours or more on their phone or computer were about 25%. In 2019, that number almost doubled to over 46%.

It's worse among older teens and girls in particular. Girls tend to be more "social" and social media takes up a lot of time for teens. So, good luck trying to get your teen to "put the phone down."

One of the suggestions that seems like it might work is charging their phone at night in their parents' rooms. Yeah, good luck with that too, and sleep well!

