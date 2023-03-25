New Jersey ranked among the grossest states

Well, we always get mocked by outsiders for being disgusting, now this study just gave them some ammo.

The website Zippier set out to determine which states were the grossest and we didn’t rank too well.

How did they figure out which states were offensive? Zippier looked at three factors:

dirty air, trash (or the percentage of each state that is landfill), and spread of illness like the flu.

Zippier used the Air Filters Delivered to figure out how states ranked for air quality. As for the spread of illness, they used data from the CDC. For the trash rating, they used the Environmental Protection Agency's data on the percentage of land that is taken up by landfills in order to determine the trash rating.

The stink of Exit 13A on the Turnpike and exit 1 on rt 195 aside, are we really that awful?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Apparently so.

New Jersey was rated the sixth worst state in the U.S.

According to the site:

The tiny, densely populated state of New Jersey has a trash problem. In fact, 0.0421% of the state is landfill- More than any other state in the country. To put that into perspective, Alaska only has 0.0001% of its land mass dedicated to being filled with trash.

Yikes.

pretty disgusted girl on a white background Photo: VladimirFLoyd loading...

Our neighbors didn’t rank too well either. New York was rated the tenth grossest state, Connecticut was just below us at number seven, and Pennsylvania was fourth.

The worst states, according to Zippier are as follows:

Virginia South Carolina North Carolina Pennsylvania Texas New Jersey Connecticut Georgia Delaware New York

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey