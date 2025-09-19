Strap on your lederhosen and warm up your pretzels, it is that time of year when New Jersey breaks into Oompa bands and raises steins of German beer. The Oktoberfest celebration in New Jersey is where you need to go.

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest started on Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany, when the Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese. There were horse races and public gatherings. The Crown Prince later became King Ludwig, and the celebration and anniversary of their marriage grew to carnival rides and large beer tents sponsored by German breweries. There was plenty of food and beer, and dancing to German Oompa bands.

Festivities have grown each year for Oktoberfest, and it has become a destination for many from around the world.

While I have frequently been to Munich and other towns and cities in Germany, the beer halls are amazing, and the Hofbräuhaus in Munich is the most popular and expensive. It is a museum and is worthy of the great German beers.

New Jersey loves Oktoberfest

There are a few wonderful places to go if you want to celebrate Oktoberfest here in New Jersey. Here are just a few of my favorite Jersey Oktoberfest destinations. In no order.

Mountain Creek Oktoberfest

This is New Jersey’s number one Oktoberfest destination. They have it all, the days are jam-packed with entertainment, kids, and adult activities, outstanding food stations that not only serve traditional German Oktoberfest fare but hamburgers, and a wide selection of Vegan choices.

The scenery, the entertainment, and the total Oktoberfest transformation make this a true Oktoberfest celebration.

The celebration runs Sept. 20 and 21. For more information, please use this link.

The German American Society of Trenton Oktoberfest

The German American Society of Trenton knows how to throw a party they have a great celebration with food, beer, activities for the kids and German music. The event is a fantastic way to celebrate Oktoberfest.

The celebration runs Sept. 26 to 28. For more information please go this link.

Highlands Oktoberfest

This is the 24th year that Highlands will be celebrating Oktoberfest. They seem to ramp up every year, adding attractions that make the day special. German food, German dancers, German music, and German beer make this event a fun time. Admission and parking are free. The celebration is in Veterans Park.

Oktoberfest in Highlands runs on Sept. 20 with a rain date of Sept. 27.

For more information, please click on this link.

Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest

Morey’s Piers has transformed their entertainment center into a German wonderland. This is the festival that runs through Oct. 12. Authentic German food and beers are in the transformed Founder Haus. The Founder Haus is serving up all kinds of Oktoberfest German traditions. Check it out.

Here is the link!

Cape May’s Annual Oktoberfest

Historic Cape May transforms Ocean and Perry to Jackson Streets into a wunderbar German promenade with German music, food, beer halls, and crafts. Stroll down the promenade and it will take you to Bavaria. This is a magnificent event.

Cape May Oktoberfest will run Sept. 27, with a rain date of Sept. 28.

Here is the link!

Here is a perfect do-it-yourself Oktoberfest

If you would rather bring together your friends and family for your own Oktoberfest, I highly recommend you go to The German Butcher in Forked River. I have been there several times and purchased so much of a variety of food products that I overflowed my exceptionally large freezer. That is hard to do.

The shop was opened by German immigrants Ingred and Alfred Barsch who arrived in Forked River in 1969. Alfred was a Master Butcher.

They have grown this outstanding butcher shop, deli, and store into a very enjoyable place to get quality homemade sausage, kielbasa, and German sides. I do not know what they do to their sauerkraut and red cabbage, but I highly recommend it. They have prepared German dishes and other food ready for you to take home for dinner.

I usually call ahead and make a large order to pick up later in the day. You must explore the German Butcher in Forked River. Here is the link!

Enjoy the Oktoberfest celebrations here in New Jersey. I certainly will. I think I will be opening another Spaten Beer to celebrate.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

