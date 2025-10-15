Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

There are shocking new details in the murder case against a 17-year-old who is charged with running down two best friends.

The suspect has deep family ties to local law enforcement.

The attorney for victim Maria Niotis is raising even more disturbing questions about how far alleged favoritism and failures went before Maria and her best friend Isabella Solis were killed.

NJ women accused of human trafficking of teen girl

👩‍⚖️ Four NJ women charged in disturbing child human trafficking case

👮 Teen runaway led police to accused trafficking operation in Essex County

⚖️ One defendant still at large, others face lengthy prison terms if convicted

NEWARK — Four young women in Essex County have been accused in the human trafficking of a 17-year-old female victim.

Police were contacted on Sept. 17 by the teen, who had been reported as a runaway.

She asked for help and detectives launched a wide-scale investigation that involved the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Newark Police, the NJIT Department of Public Safety, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Orange Township Police.

On Thursday, officers arrested Tajhane Thomas, 29, of Newark, Leslie Martinez, 34, of West Orange, Amayah Dent, 28, of Maplewood.

Charges have also been filed against Yaislene Arguedas, 29, of Paterson, who was not yet in police custody as of Tuesday.

A demonstrator holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest, Saturday, June 14, 2025 (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

🔵 More "No kings" protests planned for New Jersey

🔵 Organizers say they're expecting more people to attend than in June

🔵 See a full list of each municipality that will have a protest below

A second round of fervent protests against President Donald Trump and his second administration will take hold of New Jersey this weekend.

More than 50 anti-Trump "no kings" protests are planned this Saturday across the Garden State.

"No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings," is the slogan.

It's part two of the nationwide June 14 protests of the same name that organizers say drew 5 million people to the streets.

"We can be bigger and badder than the sum of our parts. In October, we're going to do it again. We're going to work to organize so that there are even more of us this time," said organizer Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson.

Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport (Port Authority of NY and NJ), Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

💲TSA workers at airports are working unpaid during the government shutdown

💲The ad blaming Democrats will not run at Newark, LaGuardia, JFK or Philadelphia

💲Shutdown fight intensifies as Democrats push to protect Obamacare aid

NEWARK — As the Trump administration continues to pin blame for the federal government shutdown on Democrats, a partisan message from Homeland Security won't air at New Jersey airports.

The video features Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem explaining that TSA workers, who are considered essential employees, are not being paid during the shutdown. During previous government shutdowns, workers received back pay for the hours once the shutdown was over.

The video is part of unprecedented messaging by the federal government on its websites that explicitly blames Democrats for the shutdown, raising the question of whether the messages violate federal law banning the government from engaging in political activity.

Flooding at the Travel Inn in Egg Harbor Township, rescue of a dog 10/13/25

🚨Five people and a dog rescued after motel owners ignored flooding warnings

🚨First-floor rooms at The Travel Inn filled with 3 feet of water during the storm

🚨Police chief slams motel owners, reckless drivers who risk first responders’ lives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Five people and a dog were rescued from a motel whose owners were warned twice to get guests and residents out of the first floor.

Police Chief Fred Spano told Accuweather that the management of The Travel Inn in the West Atlantic City section was warned in writing to make sure the first floor was cleared out. As water rose along the Black Horse Pike on Sunday, officers returned to the motel to repeat the warning.

The warning was still not heeded, and volunteer firefighters had to rescue several people, including a child and a small dog, from their rooms as three feet of water filled the rooms.

"We had to have our great volunteer fire companies, Bargaintown and West Atlantic City, come out with their high water rescue vehicles," Spano said.

Link in bio

✅Mother of slain Cranford teen blames police “favoritism” for deadly e-bike crash

✅Attorney says police ignored stalking and “swatting” complaints about suspect

✅ Family questions why teen with law enforcement ties wasn’t investigated sooner

CRANFORD — The family of slain teenager Maria Niotis says they begged police for help but were ignored. Now, the family's attorney is revealing shocking new details that raise even more disturbing questions about how far the alleged favoritism and failures went before Maria and her best friend Isabella Solis were killed.

The family has said Maria had been stalked by the suspect for months. In one livestream video, the gamer — who appeared to be enamored with toxic influencer Andrew Tate — is seen ordering pizzas for cash on delivery to Maria's house and suggests it was in retaliation for her making fun of conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing.

But the Niotis family attorney has now revealed that the suspect also was behind two SWATing incidents and that police allowed the teen's father to drive him away from the victim's home after the second SWAT hoax call.

