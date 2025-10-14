💲TSA workers at airports are working unpaid during the government shutdown

NEWARK — As the Trump administration continues to pin blame for the federal government shutdown on Democrats, a partisan message from Homeland Security won't air at New Jersey airports.

The video features Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem explaining that TSA workers, who are considered essential employees, are not being paid during the shutdown. During previous government shutdowns, workers received back pay for the hours once the shutdown was over.

The video is part of unprecedented messaging by the federal government on its websites that explicitly blames Democrats for the shutdown, raising the question of whether the messages violate federal law banning the government from engaging in political activity.

"It is TSA's top priority to make sure you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government and because of this many of our operations are impacted," Noem says in the video. "Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government."

Port Authority says ‘no’ to partisan messaging

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which also operates John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, has said it will not run the message at any of its airports.

“The Port Authority’s longstanding policies prevent airing of politically partisan messages at our facilities, so airports are not airing the video on airport-controlled screens," Port Authority spokesperson Cheryl Albiez told New Jersey 101.5.

The City of Philadelphia's Department of Aviation, which operates Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport, also turned down the ad. The department "does not accept or display materials that are political in nature in its facilities," spokeswoman Heather Redfern said in an email to New Jersey 101.5.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates Atlantic City International Airport, and Trenton–Mercer Airport, which is operated by Mercer County, did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry about the video.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he “won’t negotiate” unless Democrats first agree to reopen the government, losing their leverage for any deal. Democrats have focused on trying to keep Affordable Care Act subsidies from expiring for millions of Americans who purchase insurance on Obamacare exchanges.

