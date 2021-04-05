New Jersey more divided than ever and losing big (Opinion)

As you know, I'm a hard "no" on the vaccine. Not because I really care about the potential side effects nor do I think it's particularly dangerous, although don't be fooled, it is experimental and only "approved" for emergency use. Plenty of doctors and scientists weigh in on the fact that it is largely unnecessary for healthy people as the side effects could be worse than if you got COVID. Of course many of those docs being silenced on social media platforms because censorship is alive and well among the social media oligarchs and their corporate shills.

It's a shame that there is no longer room for a factual discussion because depending on your position, your facts are either challenged and you are labeled as crazy, or unpleasant facts are ignored in order to push the group-think narrative. The facts aside, people are divided. Many families and friend groups are split. Seems to be worse in NJ and NY than other places.

As of today, less than 20% of New Jerseyans are vaccinated, which is about what most other states are reporting. So with more than 80% of the population not vaccinated, how in the world does anyone argue that the vaccine is necessary? We know that according to some top docs, including one from Johns Hopkins (the originator of the fear porn charts), we've achieved herd immunity. Clearly, as I've written over the past few weeks, herd immunity is real among the Amish in PA and the Swedes. Clearly, kids remain nearly unaffected by the virus, and have shown over the past year that they are safe without distance and masks.

Look at Sweden ,Georgia and Wales as great examples. All of this aside, there are people still afraid of what is essentially a cold virus (just ask Dr. Fauci), and for fear, the facts don't matter. The sad result is many people will be taking their business and their tax dollars to other states. Many permanently. As the great economist Milton Freidman said, "people vote with their feet". Looks like Jersey is voting and the feet are headed south.

Bill Spadea

