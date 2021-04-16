New Jersey is going in the wrong direction, fast (Opinion)

Don't take it from me. Caller after caller on the show Friday venting about how bad things have gotten in NJ over the past few years.

Gun violence blamed on not having enough laws despite NJ being among the most restrictive and safest states in the country. Positive COVID tests being used to justify further restrictions and capacity limits despite the fact that states which have opened up fully have seen cases, hospitalizations and deaths nearly evaporate. Additional tax dollar allocation proposed to fund ideological spending, including millions more for Rutgers to study gun violence, despite the fact that the public university already receives a billion dollars from NJ taxpayers.

I've been talking about this absurd waste of money for many years and if I were governor, it would be the first thing to be cut with the line item veto. Actually for years I've been offering simple solutions to fix our state. It's time to get our act together and return NJ to the place where people want to live, work, raise families, retire and have their kids stay because there's nowhere better. Help me do it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

