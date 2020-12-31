There is no doubt that Gov. Murphy‘s endless executive orders and their associated lockdowns have done more to take down a state's economy than that of any other state in the country.

And I’ve always questioned the “science and data“ that Gov. Murphy‘s decisions were supposedly based upon. He has, after all, never been at all transparent about exactly what the facts and figures are. That’s why, I could only assume, like many other New Jersey ends, that his draconian lockdowns were instituted out of emotion or fear.

I’m happy to report that two New Jersey senators agree. And, they’re saying it out loud.

State Sens. Joe Pennacchio, R-Morris, and Mike Doherty, R-Warren, are saying what I have suspected all along: The lockdowns are not only useless but they are also harmful. The two senators are citing a study in Nature Communications, which basically debunked the entire concept of asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19.

According to the senators, the study was done in Wuhan, China, where the virus is believed to have originated.

About 10 million people were screened after Wuhan’s lockdowns. Of those, 300 people with cases of “asymptomatic" COVID-19 were identified. Contact tracing ended up proving those 300 people had no trace of COVID-19 in their systems.

No one has ever really given a good reason for isolation except for in the case of older people or the immunocompromised. I applaud these senators for saying it out loud. When it came to COVID-19 in 2020, the “cure“ was certainly worse than the disease itself.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.