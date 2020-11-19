Here we are. Day 249 of 15 days to stop the spread. What started as a mission to flatten the curve changed when the curve, well, flattened, in April/May. Then it became a goal of minimizing deaths, which also happened as the virus mutated, weakened and most people who got it didn't even get sick, let alone need hospitalization. Then the politicians and media, desperate for a crisis to manage, changed the goal again making sure healthy, sorry "asymptotic" people, didn’t cause the dreaded "second wave."

Of course that was debunked by the WHO, but the lead medical expert explaining this calm fact to the world has not been allowed near a mic since.

Now it’s all about "cases." Of course a case is no longer defined as an actual sick person in need of care. Nope, just a positive test result. Even though the evidence is overwhelming including statements from the inventor of the test, that positive results after more than 17 cycles from the test, are mostly false. Yet the FDA allows for 40 cycles to be used.

The PCR test is not designed to be used as a diagnostic tool as it cannot distinguish between inactive viruses and “live” or reproductive ones Many if not most laboratories amplify the RNA collected via PCR swab far too many times, which results in healthy people testing “positive” even if their viral load is very low or the virus is inactive and poses no threat Amplification over 35 cycles is considered unreliable and scientifically unjustified. Dr. Anthony Fauci has admitted the chances of a positive result being accurate at 35 cycles or more “are minuscule.” Yet the CDC, FDA and WHO all recommend using 40 to 45 cycles Recent research shows that to maximize accuracy, PCR tests for COVID-19 should use far fewer cycles. At 17 cycles, 100% of the positive results were confirmed to be real positives. Above 17 cycles, accuracy drops dramatically. By the time you get to 33 cycles, the accuracy rate is a mere 20%, meaning 80% are false positives When symptomatic, your chances of getting a true positive on the first day of symptom onset is only about 40%. Not until Day 3 from symptom onset do you have an 80% chance of getting an accurate PCR result. - Dr. Joseph Mercola www.mercola.com

It’s no wonder that Elon Musk took four tests in one day and had two positive and two negative.

We also know based on the past 10-plus years of recorded medical data that every year at this time hospitalizations go way up. As many as 800,000 could be hospitalized in a given flu season according to the CDC. So people are going to the hospital as expected. And then being tested sometimes multiple times and the media and your government are taking these numbers. Despite many being totally unrelated and sending us into another lockdown. Actually, the so-called surge is worse (if you accept the premise of bogus testing being called a surge) in states and nations enforcing lockdowns and mask mandates.

How will your small business survive? States across America are open and almost normal. But not New Jersey. Nope. You’d think that this month is worse than the start of the pandemic when we knew very little if you listen to the governor. I tweeted at him and asked the question that no reporter has had the guts to ask him at his endless COVID briefings. What is the cycle count of the tests Murphy is using to scare people? How many are sick? How many people hospitalized were hospitalized for something completely different, but then tested positive and boom, COVID case? We know that in Miami this is exactly what's going on with more than half of the so-called cases in the hospital for another illness.

You hear the news report "alarming" numbers. But what you never hear is the report of the seasonal deaths and hospitalizations EVERY year during flu season. You never hear them acknowledge the fact that if lock downs and masks worked, why are we still dealing with COVID eight months later? Now we are being told by the so-called news and politicians that the only hope is for a vaccine. Really? for a virus that has a 99.9% survival rate for most people? For a virus that has only an infinitesimal number of re-infections? For a virus that is almost exactly as deadly as the flu, but way less deadly if you're under the age of 70? For a virus that after it spreads like wildfire barely infects anyone under the age of 19?

COVID is simply not as deadly as the politicians and so-called journalists want you to believe. News today is all about click bait. Politics is all about lining the pockets of donors and special interests to secure re-election. The entire system is broken. Social media is censoring medical facts in favor of the click-bait fear narrative because it sells.

You have to ask yourself, how much more are you gonna take?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.