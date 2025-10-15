💲12 New Jersey Lottery players hit prizes of $1 million or more this summer

💲A Bergen County convenience store was the luckiest with two winners played

💲36 new millionaires were created by NJ Lottery games in 2025 so far

Where is the luckiest place to buy a New Jersey Lottery ticket?

New Jersey Lottery Jim Carey said that between July 1 and Sept. 30 there were twelve players who won at least $1 million for a total of 36 new millionaires for the year so far. The winners included a $3 million Mega Millions prize and a $3.8 million Jersey Cash Five jackpot split between players in Camden and Belmar.

The store that has the most winners was the Minit Mart in Hasbrouck Heights which sold two winning tickets for a total of $1,030,000 in 2025. If you're counting the number of winning tickets sold by one retailers Uno Shopmart in West New York sold three tickets for a total of $60,000.

The luckiest lottery stores in New Jersey in 2025 These individual stores sold more than one winning lottery ticket in 2025. And one store had more than all the rest. Based on New Jersey Lottery information as of September. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Carey says there are many chances for players to win a large monetary prize even if it's not the top prize or a six figure jackpot.

"We have a lot of games that offer million dollar prizes, and we are a particularly lucky state, in my opinion. So people don't realize that the second tier prizes for Powerball and Mega Millions, you might not win the big jackpot, but both games still offer million dollar prizes," Carey said.

As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to over $625,000 there was a $3 million Mega Millions winner in New Jersey for matching the five white balls.

