One thing I’ve learned after being born and raised in the Great Garden State—and spending most of my adult life at this radio station—is that everything somehow connects back to New Jersey. And if there’s a list to top, Jersey is going to top it.

New Jersey tops national survey on honesty (or lack thereof)

Usually it’s something predictable, like best pizza or most creative use of a “technically illegal but nobody’s gonna ticket you” parking spot.

But now?

We’ve officially taken the crown as the country’s most confident liars. That’s right—according to a new nationwide survey from The Action Network, the Garden State ranks number one for people who believe they’re “good or extremely good” at bending the truth.

Honestly? I’m kind of proud. Sure, lying can be hurtful, but in a lot of cases I just think of these folks as gifted storytellers. And I swear I can always tell when someone’s lying—no eye contact, or their voice jumps up a few octaves when they launch into a “story.”

What the poll says about how Jersey people lie

The survey polled more than 3,000 adults across the country, and our Jersey numbers jump off the page like a guy cutting the line at Aldi (which literally happened to me yesterday, but I digress).

Forty-six percent of New Jerseyans say they’re good—really good—at lying. That’s the highest in the nation. Kentucky’s next at 43%, New York at 42%. Another 19% of Jersey folks say they’re “average” liars which, in Jersey-speak, means “I’m great but I’m pretending to be humble.” And 34% admit they “crack instantly.” Those are the people who crumble the second Mom hits ’em with the “I know you’re not telling me everything” stare.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash loading...

The little white lies Jerseyans tell the most

So what exactly are we lying about? Nothing scandalous—just the classics:

• Dodging calls or texts: 43%

• Fake compliments: 30% (“Wow, this lasagna is… something!”)

• Weight and appearance: 27%

• Age: 25%

• How much something cost: 22%

But here’s the twist: Jersey people rarely lie to the people closest to them. Partners? Only 1%. Bosses or coworkers? 3%. Parents, kids, friends—okay, a little. But the real action is with strangers, where a whopping 30% of us toss out those tiny social fibs like North Jersey folks toss sprinkles on ice cream. (Jimmies if you’re in South Jersey.)

Why Jersey swagger makes us “confident liars”

So what does it all mean? Simple: New Jersey isn’t the most dishonest state—we’re just the most confident in our ability to bluff when the moment calls for it. We save the truth for home and the nonsense for the outside world. It’s that signature Jersey blend of swagger, social savvy, and knowing exactly when to say, “Yeah, yeah, of course I read the email.”

So next time someone from Jersey says, “Trust me,” remember: statistically, we really believe we mean it… and that’s what counts, right?

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt





