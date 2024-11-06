New Jersey helps Trump win popular vote — NJ Top news

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

While Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey, she was performing behind President Biden's vote haul in 2020.

Trump was winning a majority of the votes in a majority of the counties (12), an improvement from the five counties he won in the Garden State in 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim was elected Tuesday to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican businessman Curtis Bashaw for the seat that opened when Bob Menendez resigned this year after his federal conviction on bribery charges.

Kim, a three-term congressman from the 3rd District, in central New Jersey, becomes the first Korean-American in the Senate. In a recent interview, he said that accomplishment would validate his parents’ decision 50 years ago to immigrate to the United States. He was the state’s first Asian-American to be elected to Congress when he defeated a Republican incumbent in 2018.

The last votes were not cast in Burlington County until 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A combination of new machines and a large turnout is being blamed for long lines of voters in Burlington County.

New Jersey 101.5 listeners reported waits of over three hours in some voting locations with only one or two machines appearing to be available. Some voters left thinking they would not be able to vote. A New Jersey Superior Court judge ordered all county voting locations to stay open until 9 p.m.

The application to extend voting hours was filed by Attorney General Matt Platkin. It allows for the use of emergency paper ballots. Whether or not they are being used to accommodate more voters was not disclosed.

A fifth arrest was made Saturday in the murder of Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley.

Byron Thomas, 35, of Paulsboro, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, second degree burglary, weapons possession and hindering apprehension. He was arrested on Saturday by New Jersey State police and U.S. Marshals.

Thomas' exact role in the death of Mosley was not disclosed by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, whose office is leading the investigation.

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. allegedly asked his 16-year-old daughter to lie to police about how she received a head injury.

Small and wife La’Quetta Small, who is the city's school superintendent were indicted in September on child endangerment and other charges. Prosecutors said both parents hit and emotionally abused the girl, who was 15 to 16 years old, in December and January, at least once to the point of unconsciousness.

According to the new complaint obtained by Harry Hurley of Townsquare Media station WPG Talkradio, Small asked his daughter to “do him a favor and ‘twist up’ the story and say that she tripped and fell in her room."

