5th arrest after ‘murder’ of NJ cop in her home

☑️ Byron Thomas is the 5th person charged in the Detective Sgt. Mosley case

☑️ A fifth person drove the getaway SUV and tried hiding it from police

☑️ Prosecutors did not disclose Thomas' role in the case

A fifth arrest was made Saturday in the murder of Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley.

Byron Thomas, 35, of Paulsboro, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, second degree burglary, weapons possession and hindering apprehension. He was arrested on Saturday by New Jersey State police and U.S. Marshals.

Thomas' exact role in the death of Mosley was not disclosed by Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, whose office is leading the investigation.

“This development is a testament to the relentless efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in this case,” Sutherland said. “We remain committed to seeking justice for Detective Sgt. Mosley and her family. The collaboration among all agencies has been crucial in bringing this case to light.”

Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland, Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton, and Richard B. Hawkins Willis, 32, of Gloucester City, are charged with first-degree murder and with murder during the commission of a burglary in the Oct. 15 incident at Mosley's Bridgeton home.

Byron Thomas Byron Thomas (Cumberland Dept. of Corrections) loading...

Mosley, assailants didn't know each other

A fourth person, Cyndia Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro, was charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. She helped hide evidence and drove the getaway SUV to a Philadelphia garage, investigators said.

According to the affidavit in the case obtained by New Jersey 101.5, the home invaders shot at the 51-year-old Mosley before she shot Mutcherson in the chest. Mosely died in her home.

New Jersey 101.5 also confirmed that Pimentel was a Camden County police officer from 2013 and 2015, when she resigned. According to the complaint, Mosley did not know any of the four suspects initially charged in the case.

Sgt. Monica Mosley Sgt. Monica Mosley (Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

