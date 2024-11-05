NJ home invasion by fake cops who tied up children

NJ home invasion by fake cops who tied up children

Sign for Crescent Lane in Cliffside Park (Google Street View), Bergen County Prosecutor's Office shield (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

🚨 Two children were restrained while the Cliffside Park home was ransacked

🚨 Three man from New York wore fake police badges

🚨 The arrrest of one of the men involved the Bergen County SWAT team

CLIFFSIDE PARK — Three New York men are in custody after being charged with an October home invasion during which they claimed to be police officers and restrained two children.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Diogenes A. Rosario, 38, and Leonel Perez, 38, both of Manhattan, and Misael Diaz, 38, of Yonkers, forced their way into a multi-family home on Crescent Lane on Oct. 12 around 1:50 a.m. They arrived in a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

Three people in the house were restrained, two of whom were under the age of 14, according to Musella. They wore dark-colored clothing, face masks, and fake "police-style" badges. The men ransacked the home and took items of value, the prosecutor said. Three other children slept through the incident.

ALSO READ: 500-meet up leads to police chase in Paramus, arrest of PA teen

Map shows Cliffside Park in Bergen County (Canva)
loading...

Awaiting extradition

Two of the suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday. Rosario was arrested Wednesday in Ridgefield in an arrest that involved the Bergen County Regional SWAT team and is being held at the county jail.

Perez was arrested in New York and is being held at Riker's Island while Diaz was arrested Friday in Yonkers and is at the Westchester County Jail. Both are awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

They are each charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

11 chain restaurants we miss the most

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Top 10 places for cupcakes in NJ

Keep these places in mind for your next social gathering

Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot

More than three years later, over 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties had been charged with involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Bergen County, Cliffside Park
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM