NJ home invasion by fake cops who tied up children

🚨 Two children were restrained while the Cliffside Park home was ransacked

🚨 Three man from New York wore fake police badges

🚨 The arrrest of one of the men involved the Bergen County SWAT team

CLIFFSIDE PARK — Three New York men are in custody after being charged with an October home invasion during which they claimed to be police officers and restrained two children.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Diogenes A. Rosario, 38, and Leonel Perez, 38, both of Manhattan, and Misael Diaz, 38, of Yonkers, forced their way into a multi-family home on Crescent Lane on Oct. 12 around 1:50 a.m. They arrived in a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

Three people in the house were restrained, two of whom were under the age of 14, according to Musella. They wore dark-colored clothing, face masks, and fake "police-style" badges. The men ransacked the home and took items of value, the prosecutor said. Three other children slept through the incident.

Awaiting extradition

Two of the suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday. Rosario was arrested Wednesday in Ridgefield in an arrest that involved the Bergen County Regional SWAT team and is being held at the county jail.

Perez was arrested in New York and is being held at Riker's Island while Diaz was arrested Friday in Yonkers and is at the Westchester County Jail. Both are awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

They are each charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree impersonating a law enforcement officer.

