500-car meet-up leads to police chase in Paramus, arrest of PA teen

🚨Police responding to a 500-car meetup saw four masked individuals get into a car

🚨The driver led police on a chase the wrong way on Route 4

🚨Officers saw what looked like a Glock gun in the car

PARAMUS — Police arrested a Pennsylvania teen following an illegal 500-car meetup on Route 4 early Saturday morning.

Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti told the Daily Voice that an officer headed to a 500-car meet-up at the Sports Authority around 1 a.m. and saw four people in ski masks get into a Chevy Cruze parked at the Ikea next door.

The driver of the sedan drove onto the wrong side of the highway and drove through a traffic light before heading onto Route 17 South.

Gun in the front seat

The officer noticed what appeared to be a Glock handgun in the door, according to the Daily Voice. It turned out to be a BB gun, Guidetti told the Daily Voice. The 18-year-old driver from Easton, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of a weapon and faces several motor vehicle charges.

The passengers, who were all under 18, were released to their parents.

Guidetti did not disclose if the four were connected to the meet up, which was broken up by police. The chief on Monday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiries.

Paramus police in March broke up an unsanctioned meetup with an estimated 1,000 cars at the Paramus Town Square on March 2 that caused big traffic delays on Route 17.

