Jersey Devils fans wanted their coach Lindy Ruff to be fired early in the season.

After a few losses early on coming off one of the team's worst seasons last year, most of the folks in the stands were calling for the coach's head.

Now after winning 12 games in a row, they're chanting "sorry, Lindy."

The Devils haven't made the playoffs since 2018 and before that not since they were in the Stanley Cup Finals in 2012.

New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils - Game Six (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) loading...

If they keep going the way things are right now, they look to go deep into the playoffs and maybe all the way this year.

Columbus Blue Jackets v New Jersey Devils Getty Images loading...

Their three hottest stars are all under 24 on a very young and hungry team.

Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt are lighting the lamp and leading the team in scoring.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you've never been to a New Jersey Devils game or haven't gone in the past few disappointing seasons, this is the time to jump on the bandwagon.

It's easy to get to the Prudential Center by NJ Transit.

The underground concourse makes it a safe and easy walk from the train to the arena.

Prudential Center in Newark Prudential Center in Newark (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) loading...

Driving is also an option and not all that difficult any time of the season.

To keep up on what's happening with the team you can check in here.

They have three home games this week, including one on Saturday night against the Washington Capitals.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Devils are the only true New Jersey team we have and right now they are on fire and providing a great entertainment option for all ages.

Even if you're not a hardcore hockey fan, this is the season to get to the Prudential Center and check out the Devils.

