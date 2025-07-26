Like any common millennial, I grew up loving Pokémon, I had the cards, watched the TV show, the movies, and the various video games across multiple systems.

I really was trying to “catch ‘em all” in a sense.

With all of that under my belt I thought I would be able to guess which Pokémon was the favorite of the Garden State, but boy was I off.

Before you take the obvious guess: no, it isn’t Pikachu.

New Jersey's favorite Pokémon

MRO Electric compiled a list of fan-favorite characters sourced from Guidestrats, Game Informer, and Comic Vine.

They then analyzed Google Trends data from 2004 to the present, measuring search interest for each Pokémon across all 50 states.

Not to get too nerdy, but I thought for sure it would be a water Pokémon. Maybe that’s just my own bias (I also chose this as my starter in the Gameboy games) but Squirtle seems like a fair choice for New Jersey.

Think about it, Squirtle or maybe a Staryu would fit in just fine at the Jersey shore.

Or perhaps being the Garden State, Caterpie or Butterfree would thrive in New Jersey.

In a wild (to me) turn of events, New Jersey’s most searched for Pokémon is Jigglypuff. Never in a million years would I have guess that pink little nuisance would be the top pick.

According to the study, the “cutesy appeal and long-standing role in the Super Smash Bros. series likely contribute to its steady popularity.”

Jigglypuff

Jigglypuff’s melodic mischief resonated in not only New Jersey, but also California, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Now that I’m filled to the brim with nostalgia I need to play some Pokémon Snap on Nintendo 64.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

