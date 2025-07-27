It pains me to say it, but we are midway through summer. And just like it always does, football season is creeping up on us.

The first preseason game of the year happens this Thursday, July 31st. Which means we will once again have football every weekend until February 8th, 2025, when the Super Bowl is played.

So with the season approaching, all Fantasy Football players are gearing up, eager to draft their roster for 2025. I'm a Fantasy Football player myself, though I prefer Fantasy Baseball more.

Alas, the website FruityKing analyzed data from all 50 states to find out which was the most Fantasy Football obsessed.

They did this by analyzing how many searches about Fantasy Football a month a state has. New Jersey ranks in the top 10, coming in at 8th (11,477 monthly searches). The states ahead of them, in order, are California, Texas, New York, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

States with no football team representing them, like Wyoming, Vermont and Alaska, ranked near the bottom with little to no interest in Fantasy Football.

New Jersey was the state ranked highest without *technically* having a team represent it. The Giants and Jets both play in New Jersey but still refer to themselves as the New York Giants and New York Jets.

We're crazed about Fantasy Football here in New Jersey, and it's no shock that a little state like us is right up there near the top of monthly searches. We're so densely populated that we contend with the bigger states like California and Texas.

