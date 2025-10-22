You would think or hope this wouldn't be an issue in New Jersey. But apparently, it is.

Unfortunately, New Jersey drivers feel the need to put themselves first and ahead of everybody else. And yes, that includes pedestrians.

OK, maybe that's a little too harsh. Perhaps it's better if we say some New Jersey drivers. To be fair, I truly do believe the vast majority of us do pay attention on the roads and follow the law.

It's that small minority that give us the bad name. It's equivalent to the small few who are loud. Even though there are less of them, we notice them more because they make themselves stand out.

It's the same with our drivers. Those of us who do the right thing don't get noticed. It's those very few that don't know what they're doing that really give us that bad reputation.

And when it comes to pedestrian over driver, this couldn't be any truer for some of us.

No regard for the law

This particular instance occurred in downtown Toms River, right by the public library.

There's a crosswalk there with a sign stating that vehicles must stop for pedestrians within the crosswalk. Seems pretty straightforward, especially with a sign right in the middle of the road.

But yet, multiple cars wouldn't stop for people trying to cross. Now no, the cars weren't speeding, but they also never bothered to hit their brakes and let the pedestrians cross the road.

I was one of those pedestrians who, despite standing on the side ready to cross, the cars wouldn't stop. Not one. I had to wait until no cars were coming up the road.

Not a one-off

Curious, I decided to watch from one of the benches on the other side after I crossed. And you know what? The same thing happened with others trying to cross too. The cars weren't speeding, but they weren't stopping to allow pedestrians to cross either.

It's a shame some New Jersey drivers are oblivious to the fact that they have to stop. Fortunately, this isn't a regular occurrence at this spot. Still, you sometimes will come across multiple vehicles in a row that have no regard for the law or the safety for others.

