It's no secret that our younger generations aren't as motivated to drive like their older counterparts. In general, Gen Z just isn't as interested to get behind the wheel like we were.

Is that sense of freedom no longer with them? I would argue against that since, like us, we couldn't wait to start exploring on our own. But there are some key differences today that didn't quite exist like they did when we first learned how to drive.

For one, we have driving apps now, including ride share. And for some, that's a much more affordable route to go over owning a vehicle. New cars, after all, now average $50,000. Ouch!

But aside from that, those that do drive are afraid of one particular thing which is rather fascinating. It's something for New Jersey that makes sense, but a bit of a headscratcher for the rest of the country.

A Gen Z fear behind the wheel

A Gen Z fear behind the wheel

What I find fascinating about this one is that this fear ties into a very Jersey thing. Apparently, Gen Z drivers are afraid to pump their own gas.

And that's nationally, not just New Jersey. That means the 49 other states where you have to serve yourself, our younger drivers fear it.

We probably just don't realize that fear in our younger drivers as much because we're spoiled of not having to pump the gas ourselves. Plus, Gen Z isn't alone in New Jersey. Most older drivers are also with them.

Maybe New Jersey has a point keeping full-serve gas in place? If anything, perhaps this is a sign that the 49 other states need to start being more like Jersey again at the pumps.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.