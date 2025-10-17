It's a debate in New Jersey that's probably bigger than whether or not we should have self-serve gas at the pump. Heck, it's probably even bigger than the Taylor Ham vs Pork Roll debate.

But it's also one that , unlike the two above, can cause a lot of anger in real time. And that is, is it OK to leave your car at the gas pump?

Of course, this is a very unique debate that really only exists in New Jersey. In most states, you have to stay by your car while YOU fill up the tank. No full-serve means you're 100% in control.

However, most in New Jersey don't see it that way and want us to remain full-serve. And thus, the debate on whether it's OK to leave your car at the pump to run into the store while the tank fills up, or remain with your vehicle while it fills.

NJ Gas pump / car filling up Mike Brant TSM loading...

Another gas debate

In my opinion, it really depends. I personally think it's OK to quickly run into the store while your car fills only if the pumps are fully open but empty.

Meaning, if 12 pumps are open and you're the only car there filling up, I think it's acceptable to make that quick run inside. However, this should only be done outside rush hours when gas stations are known to fill quickly at the blink of an eye.

Plus, we are full service, and the attendants often say to run in if we want to. Why not take advantage of it?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

When not to go

On the flip side, if the pumps are half way to completely full, you absolutely shouldn't leave your car while it fills. That's when it becomes rude to others waiting to fill their vehicles.

It's also not a good idea to leave your car if there are a small number of pumps available. If the vast majority are closed, then you should wait to go in until your car is filled. Then pull into a parking space afterward.

But that's just my take on it. I'm sure some will disagree with this, and that's fine. And if you want to guarantee we stay at the pump while our cars fill, there is one simple solution. Have New Jersey change it to self-serve.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.