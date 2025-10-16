Although it's technically an issue all year long, the focus intensifies during the fall. And if you're driving on New Jersey's roads during the month of October or November, this hazard becomes increasingly present.

However, there's another danger when it comes to deer jumping in front of you. Yes, it involves deer, but not in the way you may think.

During the fall, deer enter the rut season. That's the period when they mate, peaking during the months of October and November.

However, it's not just the deer jumping in front of you that we have to watch out for. It's also those deer that have already been hit.

Side to side

Take a look along the sides of the roads and see if you notice an increase in deer carcasses. As a commuter myself, I can tell you first hand that I've noticed quite the uptick in deer on the sides of the road.

But it's not just the sides you have to watch for. Sometimes those carcasses end up in the middle of a travel lane, creating an additional hazard.

Especially if you're driving at night or the early morning hours, this danger becomes amplified. Oftentimes, drivers may not notice these carcasses in the lanes until it's too late. By then, the damage underneath the vehicle is already done.

And with more and more development happening in New Jersey, these deer have less places to go.

Watch out for deer on the roads. (Canva/Townsquare Media) Watch out for deer on the roads. (Canva/Townsquare Media) loading...

The takeaway

The big warning sign here is if you notice an increase of deer along the route you travel. More specifically, an increase of those that have been hit.

If you notice that along your route, it might be wise to ease off on the gas and be ready to react quickly. Up until the end of the year, those deer will remain more active than usual.

