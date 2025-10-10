Look very closely at the photo above. Do you see it?

If not, then don't worry. Most people probably can't. And that's also the case when you're at the beach.

They're tiny little crabs, and they're found at different portions of our beaches along the Jersey Shore. This particular sighting was along the Bayshore region in Monmouth County.

More specifically, the Highlands section by the Henry Hudson Trail. It was there that not only did we spot one of these crabs, but numerous crabs.

If you weren't able to spot it in the photo above, that's OK. Here's another look at this little guy. See if you can spot it here?

A closer look

This is a zoom in of the first photo. Do you see it now? It should be a bit easier to spot with the sun angle and closer look.

These guys are quite small, probably half the length of your pointer finger. And there were a lot of them out there.

However, despite their small size, these crabs are incredibly fast. If you end up cornering one, they can zip away from you at the blink of an eye.

Here's where they go

The photo above shows where these little crabs go. Just look for the small holes on the beach in the sand, and that's likely where you'll see them coming and going.

It's pretty cool to spot them on the beach, but also important to take note so they're not accidentally stepped on. Plus, we do still have mild days in the fall, meaning beach days are still a thing.

Just imagine walking barefoot on one of them? Being their claws are so little, the pinch may not hurt much. But it'll still be a shock for sure.

A close up look

Here's a very clear look at this little guy. When zooming in, you can clearly make them out. But while casually walking on the beach, they're extremely camouflaged and hard to spot.

