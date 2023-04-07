The 10 best counties to live in New Jersey, according to new rankings
The ranking and review site Niche has declared the "best counties to live in New Jersey."
The rankings take into account several measures, including schools, housing, nightlife, cost of living, outdoor activities, and even the weather.
This list doesn't have much representation from the area that many residents would refer to as "South Jersey." The northern portion of the state gets most of the credit.
Look below for the top 10 counties in New Jersey, according to Niche.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most
The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey
How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022