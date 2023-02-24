The 10 most affordable places to live in New Jersey

The financial technology SmartAsset finds a small segment of Mercer County is the most affordable place to live in the Garden State.

SmartAsset's eighth annual study on the topic looked at factors such as taxes and homeowners insurance to determine affordability across New Jersey's hundreds of municipalities and came up with a top 10.

The logic: the less income you spend on owning a home, the more affordable it is.

New Jersey's top 10 touches eight different counties.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022