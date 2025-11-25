🔴 New Jersey governor grants clemency to 55 people, including 12 convicted of murder or manslaughter

🔴 Phil Murphy says the actions aim to reunite families and provide “second chances”

🔴 One case involves a college student who was sentenced to prison last year

ELIZABETH — Another 12 inmates convicted of killing another person have been free before serving their full sentences, including a college student who stabbed her mom to death, thanks to New Jersey's outgoing governor.

They are among the latest 55 individuals to have their records wiped clean by Gov. Phil Murphy at Santa Isabel Lutheran Church in Elizabeth on Tuesday.

“As we approach the holiday season, I am grateful to play a small part in reuniting families and providing a second chance to each of these individuals," Murphy said.

It's the governor's fifth round of clemency actions since he created the Clemency Advisory Board in June 2024.

Out of more than 4,000 applicants in the last 17 months, Murphy has granted pardons and commutations to 283 people.

Gov. Murphy commutes the sentences of more than 50 individuals at Santa Isabel Lutheran Church in Elizabeth on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Murphy commutes the sentences of more than 50 individuals at Santa Isabel Lutheran Church in Elizabeth on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

12 more killers freed from New Jersey prison

In the previous clemency action just two weeks ago, Murphy granted commutations to 11 individuals convicted of murder or aggravated manslaughter charges. Around three dozen have been freed since last December.

On Tuesday, nearly a third of the inmates to receive pardons were behind bars for killing another person.

The following individuals were granted pardons:

🔴 Lamar Alford: Convicted of felony murder, murder, conspiracy, robbery, and weapons charges. Sentenced in 2007 to a minimum of 63 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2075.

🔴 Kenneth Bacon-Vaughters: Convicted of felony murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 2011 to a minimum of 34 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2042.

Lamar Alford and Kenneth Bacon-Vaughters (New Jersey Department of Corrections) Lamar Alford and Kenneth Bacon-Vaughters (New Jersey Department of Corrections) loading...

Lashawn Fitch and Tieheen Fletcher (New Jersey Department of Corrections) Lashawn Fitch and Tieheen Fletcher (New Jersey Department of Corrections) loading...

🔴 Lashawn Fitch: Convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Sentenced in 2014 to a minimum of 34 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2043.

🔴 Tieheen Fletcher: Convicted of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 1998 to a minimum of 30 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2027.

🔴 John Florence: Convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, reckless manslaughter, conspiracy, robbery (four counts), and two counts each of receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 1994 to a minimum of 30 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2033.

🔴 Morris Jackmon: Convicted of felony murder, murder, attempted murder, robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 1994 to a minimum of 30 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2026.

Jon Florence and Morris Jackmon (New Jersey Department of Corrections) Jon Florence and Morris Jackmon (New Jersey Department of Corrections) loading...

Shawn Johnson and Malika Jones (New Jersey Department of Corrections) Shawn Johnson and Malika Jones (New Jersey Department of Corrections) loading...

🔴 Shawn Johnson: Convicted of attempted murder and murder. Sentenced in 2008 to a minimum of 51 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2057.

🔴 Malika Jones: Convicted of aggravated manslaughter and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Sentenced in 2024 to a minimum of eight years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2032. Prosecutors said Jones, a then-22-year-old Bernard College student, stabbed her mother to death at their Rahway home in 2020 and waited 20 minutes before calling the police.

🔴 Franklin Prather: Convicted of felony murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 2009 to a minimum of 34 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2042.

🔴 Omar Saunders: Convicted of murder, terroristic threats, hindering, tampering, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon. Sentenced in 2004 to a minimum of 30 years in prison was eligible for parole in 2032.

Franklin Prather and Omar Saunders (New Jersey Department of Corrections) Franklin Prather and Omar Saunders (New Jersey Department of Corrections) loading...

Jibreel Vaughn and Jermaine Williams (New Jersey Department of Corrections) Jibreel Vaughn and Jermaine Williams (New Jersey Department of Corrections) loading...

🔴 Jibreel Vaughn: Convicted of felony murder, robbery, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Sentenced in 1999 to a minimum of 30 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2026.

🔴 Jermaine Williams: Convicted of felony murder, conspiracy, robbery, reckless manslaughter, possession of a weapon unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 2002 to a minimum of 30 years in prison and was eligible for parole in 2032.

Others who were granted commutations of their prison sentences and parole include:

🔴 Anthony Carnell Dudley: conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon; conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2002.

🔴 Derrick Johnson: conspiracy to commit robbery, five counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, five counts of criminal restraint, five counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, sentenced in 2008.

🔴 Adrian Miller: robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, sentenced in 2008.

🔴 Tysheim Murphy: two counts of robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal restraint, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, sentenced in 2010.

🔴 Jeffrey Wise: three counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, and two counts of certain persons not to possess a weapon, sentenced in 2002.

🔴 Julius Morris: murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, sentenced in 1977. Parole sentence was commuted.

🔴 Russell Owen: murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1991. Parole sentence was commuted.

Gov. Murphy speaks before commuting the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Dec. 11, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) Gov. Murphy speaks before commuting the sentences of 48 people in Princeton on Monday, Dec. 11, 2025 (New Jersey Office of the Governor via YouTube) loading...

The other 36 individuals who were granted full pardons on Tuesday include:

1. Acevedo, Moises: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2006

2. Allen, Martel: two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1992; two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1992; violation of probation, sentenced in 1995

3. Amador, Lenny: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2006; two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2010

4. Bolling, Shindon: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1994; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2003; loitering to solicit prostitution, sentenced in 2002; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2003

5. Covington, Jonathan: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1991; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1995

6. Dent, Timothy: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1994 (amended 1995) (amended 1998); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced 1998

7. Evans, Ida: possession with intent to distribute, endangering the welfare of a child, sentenced in 1999; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999

8. Fortson Jr., Walter: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone and committing a controlled dangerous substance offense while in possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2008

9. Galvis, Alex: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and firearms regulation violation, sentenced in 2012

10. Geofroy, Amir: theft and possession with intent to distribute within a school zone, sentenced in 2002

11. Gora, Daniel: receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and exhibiting false identification, sentenced in 2002; two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2006

12. Grout, Richard: possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1977

13. Hunter, Myron: two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone, sentenced in 1998; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005

14. Johnson, Sabrina: endangering the welfare of a child, sentenced in 2000

15. Mazraani, Ralph: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution near public housing, sentenced in 2005

16. McKnight, Jasmine: possession with intent to distribute, sentenced in 2011; violation of probation, sentenced in 2013

17. Morales, Carlos Hilario: possession with intent to distribute, sentenced 1992

18. Nelson, Antoine: unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1997; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998; violation of probation, sentenced in 2000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2000; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2001; ordinance violation, sentenced in 2004; ordinance violation, sentenced in 2006; tampering with records, sentenced in 2010; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2010

19. Nelson, Michael: attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of public housing, sentenced in 2008

20. Newkirk, William: two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989

21. Nuradeen, Khayree: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988; two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1992

22. Oaklander, Stephen: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2009

23. Primo, Michael Sean: arson, sentenced in 1997

24. Ramos, Melissa: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2001

25. Raynes, Michael: failure to turn over a controlled dangerous substance to law enforcement, 2004

26. Redfern, Ularc: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1997; criminal mischief, sentenced in 1999

27. Rollins, Tamika: endangering the welfare of a child, sentenced in 2011

28. Sanchez, Mario: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991

29. Simons, Suzanne: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2004

30. Simpson, Troy: unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2015

31. Smith, David: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1979

32. Steagall, Kimberly: simple assault, theft, and contempt of court, sentenced in 1985; prostitution, sentenced in 1985; failure to turn over a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1993; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1996; wandering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998; violation of probation, sentenced in 1998; prostitution, sentenced in 1998; possession of narcotics paraphernalia, sentenced in 1999; ordinance violations, sentenced in 1999

33. Streeter, David: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995

34. Totora-Cardinali, Lauren: possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, sentenced in 2011

35. Troia, Maria: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced 2008

36. Ward III, John: distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance near public housing, sentenced in 2000

