RAHWAY — A city woman has been sentenced to ten years in state prison for stabbing her mother to death in 2020.

Malika Jones, 26, was convicted of aggravated manslaughter in November after a trial that lasted for three weeks. The Union County jury deliberated for a day and a half.

Jones must serve 8.5 years of her sentence before she becomes eligible for parole. She was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 26.

The then 22-year-old former Barnard College student stabbed her mother to death at her home on East Albert Street on Feb. 16, 2020. First responders declared Inell Jones, 58, dead at the scene, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office.

Jones waited 20 minutes before calling the police after the stabbing, prosecutors said.

“While this sentencing does not bring Mrs. Inell Jones back, we hope it can bring some relief to all those in mourning,” said Union County Prosecutor Daniel.

However, attorneys for the younger Jones maintain she stabbed her mother in self-defense during a heated argument that went too far.

"Although the jury determined otherwise, my client continues to maintain her innocence and she plans to appeal the jury verdict," attorney Raymond Hamlin said in a statement.

He said the sentencing itself was fair given the conviction; Jones faced up to 30 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter.

Hamlin previously said to NJ.com that the two were arguing about her situation at Barnard College at Columbia University in Manhattan when Inell Jones went at her daughter with the knife.

Malika Jones was cut on the wrist as she tried to keep the blade away and the knife then fatally injured her mother, attorneys claimed.

Donors contributed $31,071 to her legal defense fund through Givebutter, exceeding the goal of $30,000.

