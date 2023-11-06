RAHWAY — A 26-year-old woman has been found guilty of stabbing her mother to death in 2020.

According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, a jury returned a guilty verdict on Friday against Malika Jones.

Following a three-week trial, the jury deliberated for a day and a half before returning its verdict on the aggravated manslaughter charge, the prosecutor's office said.

According to police, Jones stabbed her mother to death on Feb. 16, 2020. Police responded that afternoon to a home on East Albert Street and found a stabbing victim, 58-year-old Inell Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Malika Jones was immediately taken into custody. Within hours, she was charged in the killing.

Sentencing for Jones has been scheduled for Jan. 26, 2024.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom