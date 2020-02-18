Rahway woman charged with murdering her mother during fight

RAHWAY — A city woman has been charged with killing her mother during a fight at home.

Police say Malika Jones, 22, stabbed her 57-year-old mother, Inell Jones, on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the home on the 100 block of East Albert Street just after 3 p.m.

The elder Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter was arrested. She was charged that day with first-degree murder and two weapons offenses.

Prosecutors did not say Tuesday what the argument was about.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether Jones had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

This was the second stabbing homicide in a matter of days in Union County involving a dispute between two people. On Friday in Elizabeth, Javier Ramirez-Jimenez, 48, stabbed 67-year-old Carlos Ariza after the two got into an argument in parked car. Ariza died in the hospital. Ramirez-Jimenez was charged with reckless manslaughter.

