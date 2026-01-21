New Jersey has so many great options when it comes to what could be considered iconic for the state. In my opinion, it's more a matter of opinion, but only if you live in the Garden State.

Why is that a criteria? Because we know what our iconic foods are. An outsider might think they know, but they really don't. And yes, it's OK to have a debate and argue over this since, well, that's what we do in New Jersey.

ALSO READ: The best comfort foods for a classic New Jersey snow day

There are, however, some sources that claim they know what our iconic foods are. And one in particular gave the crown to a true Jersey classic.

It's iconic Jersey

Again, the list here can go on and on. From pork roll (aka Taylor Ham), to salt water taffy, and even a tomato pie, New Jersey certainly has an edge when it comes to it's unique choices with what we eat.

But what about the most iconic? Well, I had to think about this particular one for a little bit but I have to say, I do agree with it.

Not only is it iconic to New Jersey, it's also iconic for the type of place that serves it. A classic New Jersey diner.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The most iconic Jersey food

According to Food Network, New Jersey's most iconic food are disco fries. You know, the fries that are covered in brown gravy and topped with mozzarella. You really don't find that anywhere else but here at our classic diners.

I would argue, however, that pork roll at a diner is also up there. Maybe a close second?

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.