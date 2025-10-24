A good cheesesteak can change your whole day. Philadelphia can have their Pat’s versus Geno’s argument but there are better cheesesteaks all over New Jersey. Donkey’s Place in Camden is one. So unique they were profiled by an Anthony Bourdain, RIP.

Well, there’s a new game in town you need to hear about. They’re called Cheessteaks, spelled that way on purpose, and they are coming on strong.

The first one opened in March in Merchantville, which, if you don’t know, is in Camden County. Only three months later, a second location started serving up their cheesesteaks and uniquely flavored wings in Belmar. And already plans are in the works for Brick and Kenilworth. They open and they catch on fast, with customers loving their food.

Cheessteaks/Canva/Townsquare Media Cheessteaks/Canva/Townsquare Media loading...

Wild flavors and real Jersey attitude on the menu

The guys behind this culinary juggernaut are Antonio Delgado and James Haines and it’s the unlikeliest success story. They decided to do this having had zero experience in the food industry. None. True Jersey grit; if they wanted to do it, they’d figure it out.

Haines was in real estate and Delgado had been a barber. What a change, what a gutsy risk, and it’s paying off.

They offer various cheesesteaks like buffalo chicken, honey chipotle chicken, their original gangster whiz wit, and more. Their wings became popular because they experiment with crazy flavors like strawberry hot honey, peach cobbler, mango habanero, etc..

They are looking to expand all over the state and possibly into other states as well. Talk about going all in and fast!

So far you’ll find Cheessteaks at 177 S. Centre St. in Merchantville and 821 Belmar Plaza in Belmar.