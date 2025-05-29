💵 Someone’s stashing cash in NJ

A mysterious, generous social media user has been stashing cash around New Jersey and posting video clues to his growing base of followers.

With more than 50 posts to Instagram since late March, "FindtheCashNewJersey" has left $50 or $60 most times, sometimes with a gift card from a sponsor.

The account had 111,000 followers as of the end of May.

The same handle on TikTok amassed nearly 11,000 followers and shared slightly less of the same videos.

Where the cash has been hidden in New Jersey

In Toms River, it was a crisp $100 bill taped outside the Insectropolis attraction.

The first such cash was taped to a light post in Asbury Park outside Wonder Bar.

Other Shore spots have included Atlantic City, Wildwood, Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and a Memorial Day weekend stop at the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

There have also been cash prizes hidden in Woodbridge, Newark, Jersey City and Paterson Falls.

At times, the cash drop is taped to a notable landmark in New Jersey— like the "Evil Clown of Middletown" sign, or the Morristown statue of Frank Morris and Buddy the German shepherd, "the world's first Seeing Eye guide dog."

Spreading happiness is a goal

"I just wanted to make someone’s day and see somebody smile," the New Jersey cash drop runner said when messaged by New Jersey 101.5 on Instagram. "It’s been two months since the page got started it’s growing super fast and it’s super fun."

Most of the money has been seeded by donations, he added, as people have reached out to donate to the game "to support spreading happiness and excitement."

Findthecash accounts on social media

As of late May, there were separate “Findthecash” Instagram accounts for Philadelphia and New York.

It remained unclear whether there was any connection or just a good dose of inspiration.

The profile on Instagram is viewable to users 14 and older. The account says to play at your own risk, have fun and "keep it positive."

