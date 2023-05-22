NJ issues guidance on misuse of ATVs and ORVs in parks and public streets

🔴 NJ issues guidance on misuse of ATVs and ORVs in certain areas

🔴 The guidance involves improper use in parks, preserves, and public streets

🔴 Violators could face financial penalties

TRENTON — New guidance clarifying state law on the improper use of off-road vehicles (ORVs) and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) in parks, preserves, and other protected natural spaces, as well as on public streets, has been issued by the State Attorney General’s Office.

State lawmakers are looking to raise awareness about the available laws, regulations, and citations amid growing concern about these vehicles being used inappropriately on public land and streets causing safety hazards, noise pollution, and environmental damage.

What does the new guidance say?

The use of ATVs and ORVs is legal on private lands and in permitted times and places on public lands, according to the guidance. It also explains where and when these vehicles are not permitted.

“The misuse of these vehicles on roadways poses a significant threat to the safety of the driving public and pedestrians, while their unlawful use on public lands endangers the natural landscape and natural resources, said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

He added that the improper use of these vehicles in open spaces where they don’t belong has damaged important habitats, and disturbed wildlife, not to mention they have destroyed plants and disrupted the public peace.

As the summer recreational season quickly approaches, the Attorney General's Office is educating police who may need to take action against drivers who misuse ORVs and ATVs. Violators could face financial penalties, and their off-road vehicles could be confiscated, and potentially auctioned.

Off-road vehicles are generally prohibited on public lands, which include all lands protected and maintained as assets of society, as well as those used for conservation purposes, and designated by municipal or county ordinances.

Under New Jersey law, ATVs, dirt bikes, and snowmobiles are banned from use on public streets, while counties and municipalities may have similar local ordinances restricting those vehicles on public roads.

To view the guidance document, click here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

