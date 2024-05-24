🎧 Apple Music put out its list of the Top 100 Albums of all time

🎧 Two New Jersey artists made the list, one scoring the top spot

🎧 Can you guess who they are?

Having a great setlist can make or break a party. If you’re unsure what to play, check out Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums.

Two New Jersey artists made the list, one at No. 22 and one scoring the top spot.

Whitney Houston and Jon Bon Jovi are both from the Garden State but they did not make the list of Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of all time.

But New Jersey’s son, Bruce Springsteen did. However, of the top 100 albums, only one from The Boss made the list.

Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen album cover Born to Run by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band album cover loading...

#22 Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen’s first two albums, “Greetings from Asbury Park” (1973) and “The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle,” (1973) featured stories populated with crazy characters.

“But with “Born to Run,” he finally cracked the code on how to tighten those stories, making them easier to absorb,” Apple Music's critics wrote.

“Springsteen would later pinpoint the title track as the moment he learned to successfully combine power and emotion, lyrically and musically, in a shorter form, while still delivering the same impact. Built like a grittier, more fantastical version of Phil Spector’s infamous Wall of Sound, Born to Run manages to feel at once exhilarating, heartbreaking, thoughtful, and tragic, the defining moment for Springsteen as a performer and as a songwriter,” Apple Music added.

The top five albums of all time, ranked by Apple Music feature artists from California, Minnesota, Indiana, New Jersey, and the U.K.

Purple Rain by Prince and The Revolution album cover Purple Rain by Prince and The Revolution album cover loading...

5️⃣ “Blonde” by Frank Ocean

4️⃣ "Purple Rain" by Prince and The Revolution

3️⃣ "Abbey Road" by The Beatles

2️⃣ "Thriller" by Michael Jackson

And…..

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill album cover The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill by Lauryn Hill album cover loading...

#1 "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"

Lauryn Hill was born in East Orange but she grew up in South Orange.

Her only solo studio album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” (1998), is described as “raw, profound, and era-defining, its mastery has never been duplicated,” according to Apple Music.

It goes on to say that the album counts as a life-changer with Hill rapping with a “confident ferocity of a woman in total creative control and singing with the gospel-hued richness of the soul canon.”

Apple Music says that the New Jersey native’s album was an expression of interior depth during a time in which black women were often portrayed as one-dimensional archetypes, and Hill delivered her life’s triumphs and setbacks with heart and sincerity.

“Miseducation’s opening track in which a teacher announces a classroom roll call only for Lauryn Hill to be absent, speaks to its thesis—that its lessons were of the sort that can only be learned through lived experience,” Apple Music explained.

This is why Lauryn Hill has the top album of all time.

Before going solo, Hill was the voice of the New Jersey hip-hop trio Fugees for seven years.

For a full list of Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums, visit here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom