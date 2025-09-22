New Jerseyans spend a shocking amount of time talking to A.I.
I’ve seen more and more recently that when I get to the end of an article, there will be a clarification that Artificial Intelligence was used to write it.
As someone who makes a living as a content creator, I find that so unsettling.
Even creepier is what non-writers are using A.I. for: companionship.
A study done by All Safe IT, an IT support provider, surveyed thousands of Americans to find out just how reliant people are on our new digital “friends.”
Wasn’t this the plot of the movie ‘Her’? Did anyone watch that and think “yep, that’s the dream!”
I certainly didn’t.
One takeaway from the study is that 40% of people would rather confess a secret to a chatbot than to a priest or therapist.
Around one-third of the respondents admitted to telling their A.I. something they would never tell a significant other, parent, or best friend.
ALSO READ: How safe is NJ for online dating? The answer may shock you
About one quarter of New Jerseyans would even be fine with a chatbot officiating their wedding.
What was even more astounding was the amount of time people spend “conversing” with chatbots each year.
Our neighbors in Pennsylvania spend 26 days, 17 hours, and 33 minutes communicating with Artificial Intelligence.
New Yorkers top them, adding up to 34 days, 5 hours, and 11 minutes.
New Jerseyans basically said, “Hold my beer,” because we top them both.
Amount of time New Jerseyans talk to AI
On average, we are whispering sweet nothings to chatbots for what equates to 38 days, 11 hours, and 50 minutes.
About a month and a week each year is spent talking to these bots!
63% of New Jerseyans defined the relationship with the chatbot as “using an app.” However, the other 37% admitted that it felt like they were talking to a friend.
Is no one else creeped out by this?
If you find comfort in your A.I. relationship, I’m glad that it’s bringing you happiness but I won’t be participating in this anytime soon.
For the record: no Artificial Intelligence was used in the writing of this article. This was all pure, neurotic me.
New Jersey's Best Restaurants As Told By Artificial Intelligence
Gallery Credit: Buehler
These Are The 5 Best Beaches To Visit In NJ This Summer, According To Artificial Intelligence
Gallery Credit: Buehler
An Artificial Intelligence Pitches Sequels to Classic Movies
Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.