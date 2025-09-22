I’ve seen more and more recently that when I get to the end of an article, there will be a clarification that Artificial Intelligence was used to write it.

As someone who makes a living as a content creator, I find that so unsettling.

Even creepier is what non-writers are using A.I. for: companionship.

AI Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash loading...

A study done by All Safe IT, an IT support provider, surveyed thousands of Americans to find out just how reliant people are on our new digital “friends.”

Wasn’t this the plot of the movie ‘Her’? Did anyone watch that and think “yep, that’s the dream!”

I certainly didn’t.

Confused Photo by Sander Sammy on Unsplash/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

One takeaway from the study is that 40% of people would rather confess a secret to a chatbot than to a priest or therapist.

Around one-third of the respondents admitted to telling their A.I. something they would never tell a significant other, parent, or best friend.

AI Photo by Igor Omilaev on Unsplash loading...

About one quarter of New Jerseyans would even be fine with a chatbot officiating their wedding.

What was even more astounding was the amount of time people spend “conversing” with chatbots each year.

Our neighbors in Pennsylvania spend 26 days, 17 hours, and 33 minutes communicating with Artificial Intelligence.

Someone on Computer Photo by Hamidu Samuel Mansaray on Unsplash loading...

New Yorkers top them, adding up to 34 days, 5 hours, and 11 minutes.

New Jerseyans basically said, “Hold my beer,” because we top them both.

AI Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash loading...

Amount of time New Jerseyans talk to AI

On average, we are whispering sweet nothings to chatbots for what equates to 38 days, 11 hours, and 50 minutes.

About a month and a week each year is spent talking to these bots!

63% of New Jerseyans defined the relationship with the chatbot as “using an app.” However, the other 37% admitted that it felt like they were talking to a friend.

AI Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash loading...

Is no one else creeped out by this?

If you find comfort in your A.I. relationship, I’m glad that it’s bringing you happiness but I won’t be participating in this anytime soon.

For the record: no Artificial Intelligence was used in the writing of this article. This was all pure, neurotic me.

Thumbs Up Photo by Usman Yousaf on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey's Best Restaurants As Told By Artificial Intelligence According to APP , when you ask Chat GPT what the best restaurants in New Jersey are this is the list it'll spit back out at you. Gallery Credit: Buehler

These Are The 5 Best Beaches To Visit In NJ This Summer, According To Artificial Intelligence Are You Having Trouble Deciding What Beach To Go To This Year? According To Chat GPT, These Are The 5 Best Beaches At The Jersey Shore For 2025! Gallery Credit: Buehler

An Artificial Intelligence Pitches Sequels to Classic Movies We asked an A.I. chatbot to write the unmade sequels to popular movies. Here were its suggestions. Some are pretty good! Others are ... really weird.

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By September, the number of layoffs announced was creeping toward 10,000. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈