Plenty of Fish, eHarmony, Match, Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Zoosk…

The list of dating apps feels endless to the point where I get intimidated at the thought of them.

Dating apps

There’s catfishing, with fake pics and profiles. There are romance scams. Sex offenders. Ugh! So much feels like it could go wrong.

Bad Date Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

How safe or unsafe are dating apps? It turns out that where you live matters.

Privacy Journal did a research project and found out that some states can be safer than others for dating apps to meet the love of your life.

Dating Apps Photo by Nik on Unsplash loading...

The PrivacyJournal research team collected 2025 data per 100,000 residents for each state, focusing on factors like the number of reported romance scams, cases of fraud, identity theft, and violent crime, the prevalence of STDs, and the number of registered sex offenders in each state.

Then they assigned weight points to each factor based on importance.

Dating Apps Photo by Nik on Unsplash loading...

The result was a ranking of states from safest to most dangerous for using dating apps.

Before I share where New Jersey stands, let me tell you the safest state is Vermont. They had the lowest rate of STDs and the second-lowest number of cases per capita of identity theft.

Dating Photo by Mindy Sabiston on Unsplash loading...

The most dangerous state for using dating apps is Nevada. They’re the second-most dangerous state when it comes to fraud and the third-most dangerous for romance scams and identity theft.

What about the Garden State?

Turns out we’re among the safer states. While we could be better, New Jersey ranked the 16th safest state.

We have the lowest number of sex offenders of any state. We also have a relatively low number of STDs.

Dating Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash loading...

We have the second-lowest number of romance scams, plus we are among the states with the lowest number of violent crimes.

You can find the full report here.

Dumb and Dangerous Internet Challenges Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈