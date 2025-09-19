How safe is NJ for online dating? The answer may shock you
Plenty of Fish, eHarmony, Match, Tinder, Bumble, OkCupid, Zoosk…
The list of dating apps feels endless to the point where I get intimidated at the thought of them.
Dating apps
There’s catfishing, with fake pics and profiles. There are romance scams. Sex offenders. Ugh! So much feels like it could go wrong.
How safe or unsafe are dating apps? It turns out that where you live matters.
Privacy Journal did a research project and found out that some states can be safer than others for dating apps to meet the love of your life.
The PrivacyJournal research team collected 2025 data per 100,000 residents for each state, focusing on factors like the number of reported romance scams, cases of fraud, identity theft, and violent crime, the prevalence of STDs, and the number of registered sex offenders in each state.
Then they assigned weight points to each factor based on importance.
SEE ALSO: NJ 'werewolf' killer lying about violent past on dating app
The result was a ranking of states from safest to most dangerous for using dating apps.
Before I share where New Jersey stands, let me tell you the safest state is Vermont. They had the lowest rate of STDs and the second-lowest number of cases per capita of identity theft.
The most dangerous state for using dating apps is Nevada. They’re the second-most dangerous state when it comes to fraud and the third-most dangerous for romance scams and identity theft.
What about the Garden State?
Turns out we’re among the safer states. While we could be better, New Jersey ranked the 16th safest state.
We have the lowest number of sex offenders of any state. We also have a relatively low number of STDs.
We have the second-lowest number of romance scams, plus we are among the states with the lowest number of violent crimes.
You can find the full report here.
