New Jersey 101.5 personalities on the Freehold comedy stage, Oct. 19
It's one thing to be a "standup guy" on the radio; it's another when you can do it on the comedy stage and make people laugh.
That's what's happening Saturday, Oct. 19, when New Jersey 101.5 personalities Steve Trevelise, Jill Myra, and Eric Potts appear in "Comedy For Kirby" hosted by Dennis Malloy.
All proceeds go to the family of Dave Kirby, our old marketing director who lost his life earlier this year.
The show, which is not only BYOB but you can also bring your own food, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Freehold Independent Fire Company Number 1 at 30 Siloam Road in Freehold.
Tickets for this incredible show are only $30 and can be purchased here.
There's a limited number of seats available, so get yours now!
