It's one thing to be a "standup guy" on the radio; it's another when you can do it on the comedy stage and make people laugh.

That's what's happening Saturday, Oct. 19, when New Jersey 101.5 personalities Steve Trevelise, Jill Myra, and Eric Potts appear in "Comedy For Kirby" hosted by Dennis Malloy.

All proceeds go to the family of Dave Kirby, our old marketing director who lost his life earlier this year.

The show, which is not only BYOB but you can also bring your own food, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Freehold Independent Fire Company Number 1 at 30 Siloam Road in Freehold.

Tickets for this incredible show are only $30 and can be purchased here.

There's a limited number of seats available, so get yours now!

attachment-comedy loading...

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

We found the best trunk-or-treat spots in NJ “Trick-or-treat. Smell my feet. Give me something good to eat.” Remember chanting this when going house to house looking for candy on Halloween?

But what do you say when kids go trunk-or-treating? That’s when communities hold Halloween activity events, including eerily decorated cars and trunks filled with candy for costumed kids to ravage. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo