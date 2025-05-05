New details in Ocean County wildfire — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

Rondean McDonald, McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst sign Prosecutors say two men stopped Rondean McDonald from carjacking a woman in Waterford

🔴 Man crashed his car and tried to steal a passing woman's vehicle, prosecutors said

🔴 Victim was strangled after she refused

🔴 Two good Samaritans saw the attack and intervened

WATERFORD — Two men who are members of the U.S. Army Reserves at Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst are being credited with saving a woman from a violent carjacking.

It happened on Thursday shortly before 8 a.m. along Jackson Road near Waverly Avenue in Waterford, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The attack left a 59-year-old woman from Lindenwold hospitalized, prosecutors said. As of Friday, she is in stable condition at Virtua Voorhees Hospital.

Rondean McDonald, 45, of Mays Landing, is charged with first-degree carjacking, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

He was also briefly hospitalized before being taken to the Camden County jail.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin

✝️ Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin's name has been floated as a papal candidate

✝️ He shares liberal views of Pope Francis

✝️ A Rutgers religious professor said its highly unlikely an American will get the vote

As the 135 cardinals gather at the Vatican for the papal conclave the name of Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin has been mentioned as a potential candidate to succeed the late Pope Francis.

There are no official candidates for the papacy, but some cardinals are considered “papabile.” That means they possess the characteristics necessary to become pope. After St. John Paul II broke the centuries-long Italian hold on the papacy in 1978, the field of contenders has broadened considerably.

When the cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel on May 7 to choose a successor to Pope Francis, they will be looking above all for a holy man who can guide the Catholic Church. Beyond that, they will weigh his administrative and pastoral experience and consider what the church needs today.

However, when white smoke eventually pours out of the Vatican signifying the election of a new pope, it will likely be for someone else, according to Dugan McGinley of the Rutgers Department of Religion at the School of Arts and Sciences in New Brunswick. While he's happy to see Tobin's name being mentioned, he thinks it's unlikely any American will be selected.

Joseph Cling during his detention hearing in Ocean County Superior Court 5/2/25. Smoke from Jones Road WIldfire

🔥 Two people charged with aggravated arson and arson

🔥 Kling and friend accused of leaving scene of bonfire

🔥Prosecutors said Kling presents a danger to the community

New details about what led to the huge Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County were revealed during a detention hearing Friday in Ocean County Superior Court for Joseph Kling, the 19-year-old charged with aggravated arson and arson.

On Friday, a 17-year-old was also charged as a juvenile in connection with the fire. Because of the defendant's age, the suspect's identity has not been released to the public.

According to Assistant Prosecutor Gregory Lenzi, Kling was in a wooded area off Jones Road on April 21 when he started a bonfire by using gasoline and a "gasoline soaked item" to light two pallets on fire. Lenzi said while at the bonfire site, Kling learned a friend of his, identified at the detention hearing as JM, crashed his dirt bike into a tree. Before leaving the area to check on JM, Lenzi said Kling and a friend identified at the detention hearing as MG, put six pallets onto the fire and left.

MG and Kling told officials they could see the red embers of the fire still burning as they drove away.

During an interview with Lacey police, JM said that the one thing he remembered from the crash was seeing a pit in the woods filled with "a bunch of pallets." The investigation determined, using cell phone coordinates and Google Maps, that the point of origin for the fire and the pit with the pallets were 82 feet apart.

Trump Tariffs

💲 How much does the average NJ family spend on groceries?

💲 Big gap between organic and conventional products

💲 Doers NJ have enough access to food?

New Jersey households spend a reasonable amount of their household income on groceries. New Jersey households spend less of their income on groceries than the average American household. The numbers are quite significant.

What stands out in this study conducted by LearningTree is the significant growing gap between organic products and conventional products.

According to LendingTree, New Jersey households average $7,549 on groceries, which is on average 5.4% of the household income.

The average American household spends $8,167 on groceries or 7.4% of the household income.

You may want to reconsider your organic choices. According to LendingTree, on average, organic fruits and vegetables cost a whopping 52.6% more than conventional fruits and veggies. 52.6% more!

Voting location in Old Bridge 11/5/24

🗳️ NJ has 6.5M registered voters

🔺Feds will monitor for fraud

🔳 Task force supports Trump executive order

New Jersey voter registrations and any potential suspicious behavior at the polls will now be under a bright federal spotlight that involves law enforcement monitors.

The Election Integrity Task Force was unveiled this week by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

One of the first points of business would be to “efficiently and effectively remove individuals who are not eligible to vote from State voter lists,” Habba said.

Habba was a longtime personal attorney of President Donald Trump before being tapped for the new post.

