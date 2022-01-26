New, dangerous TikTok challenge NJ parents need to know about

Just three months ago New Jersey parents were being warned about the “devious licks” challenge happening on TikTok where kids were encouraged to do dumbass things like the following.

: Ditch day June: Flip off someone in the main office

School administrators across New Jersey were sending emails to parents warning them to talk to their kids.

Now comes another really stupid and dangerous social media challenge.

Making the rounds on TikTok has been the “Sleepy Chicken” challenge. Some idiot named Rob Flo looks to have started the original video where he shows a recipe to cook chicken by pouring a huge amount of sedative-type cough syrup into a pan with chicken.

Why you shouldn’t worry: while this new idiotic challenge is traveling its way around TikTok, so far it doesn’t look like it’s becoming too popular with kids trying it. It not catching on would be a great thing.

Why you should worry: medical experts say if someone were to try this, boiling the water out of a medication can make it far more concentrated and greatly increase the chance of a deadly overdose.

Just a warning for parents that this nonsense is out there.

What else has been challenged through social media? Take a look at these examples.

