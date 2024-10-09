Should NJ judge be suspended for TikTok videos?

In something that is a truly modern phenomenon, people are losing jobs and livelihoods over questionable behavior on social media.

In the latest scandal, Bergen County judge Gary N. Wilcox is being suspended after videos show him lip-syncing to songs that included profanity, sexual references, and racist terms. Some were filmed while wearing judicial robes and inside his chambers. He agreed to three months.

He said that he did not fully understand what “public” meant on TikTok and never intended for the videos to be seen by a bigger audience. Seems to me that if you are not smart enough to know that your antics on social media could end up public, you may not be the most qualified to cast judgment on others.

That said, do you really care about someone lip-syncing songs on social media? I certainly don't. Actually, I think it's a waste of time to go after people for stupid antics on social media. The quicker we ignore it, the faster it goes away, right?

Have you ever gotten in trouble for something you posted on social media? Hit us up on the New Jersey 101.5 app and let us know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

